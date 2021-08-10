Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

With tenants who won't pay or leave, small landlords face struggles of their own

By Jonathan O'Connell
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Collins of Lahaina, Hawaii, lost her job as a restaurant server during the pandemic but hoped to stay afloat on rent she collects from three small condos she owns. Things didn't go as planned. Collins, 61, said one of her tenants has largely abandoned Collins's condo for another home and purchased a new automobile but refuses to either pay rent or leave Collins's property, even changing the locks so Collins could not access it.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 91

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Cdc#Real Estate#Cdc#Harvard University#The Federal Reserve#Redfin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Related
House RentHousing Wire

Fannie Mae’s rental payment change worries some

The mortgage industry had mixed feelings about the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s move to count positive rental history in Fannie Mae’s underwriting process. Advocates for affordable housing cheered the move. Lenders appeared to be supportive of the change. But some in the mortgage industry fear it is an irresponsible loosening of credit restrictions.
Income Taxabc17news.com

August child tax credit payments reach roughly 61 million kids

The August child tax credit payment is in the mail — or headed directly to your bank account. The Internal Revenue Service has sent more than $15 billion to the parents of roughly 61 million children, the agency said Friday. The second monthly installment of the beefed-up credit — up...
House Rentthemreport.com

The Week Ahead: CFPB Offers Guidance to Housing Counselors

On Wednesday, August 18 at 1:00 p.m. CDT, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) presents its webinar “Helping Clients Who are Experiencing Housing Insecurity.”. The CFPB designed this webinar for financial practitioners to help them provide financial coaching/counseling/education to their clients who are experiencing housing insecurity due to COVID pandemic or for any reason.
Asheville, NCbpr.org

Moratorium Holds Back Flood Of Evictions, Housing Advocates Worry

The federal government earlier this month extended the moratorium on evictions due to the new rise in Covid cases, spurred by the Delta variant. Housing advocates in Western North Carolina are worried about what will happen when the program ends. David Bartholomew is the homelessness prevention program director at Pisgah...
House Rentthemreport.com

Fannie Mae Opens the Door for Renters to Become Homeowners

Has announced a new feature in its automated underwriting system (AUS) to incorporate consumers’ rent payments in the mortgage credit evaluation process. Beginning September 18, 2021, Fannie Mae’s Desktop Underwriter (DU) will enable single-family lenders–with permission from mortgage applicants–to automatically identify recurring rent payments in the applicant’s bank statement data to deliver a more inclusive credit assessment. For qualified renters who may have limited credit history, but a strong rent payment history, Fannie Mae’s DU enhancement creates new opportunities for homeownership, while promoting safe and sound lending.
House Rentcitizensjournal.us

In Defense Of Landlords

As the US Centers for Disease Control moves to extend a federal eviction moratorium that (including its original CARES Act version) has now been in place for most of 18 months and that President Joe Biden himself concedes is “not likely to pass constitutional muster,” most of the public rhetoric and advocacy boils down to “what about the tenants?”
House Rentcorpmagazine.com

Landlords Continue to Struggle With Eviction Moratorium Extensions

Matt Paletz absolutely sympathizes with renters who are struggling to make ends meet in this once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. But Paletz, a landlord advocate and Troy, Mich.-based attorney, also can understand if landlords feel a little bit like Charlie Brown to the U.S. government’s Lucy. After all, from their perspective, continuing to...
House RentPalm Beach Interactive

Point of View: In defense of landlords, evictions shouldn't all fall on their shoulders

As the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moves to extend a federal eviction moratorium that (including its original CARES Act version) has now been in place for most of 18 months and that President Joe Biden himself concedes is "not likely to pass constitutional muster," most of the public rhetoric and advocacy boils down to "what about the tenants?"
AdvocacyWashington Examiner

Biden’s eviction moratorium isn’t just illegal and bad for landlords — it hurts renters, too

The Biden administration’s decision to renew the so-called “eviction moratorium” has been met with no shortage of critique. Critics have pointed out its flagrant unconstitutionality and the devastating impact it will have on working-class landlords. But at least the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's order barring most evictions of nonpaying tenants in much of the country will help renters who are struggling to pay their bills, right?
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Evicted Las Vegas tenant: ‘I do not know what I am going to do’

Inside Courtroom 8A of Las Vegas Justice Court last week, the benches were packed with renters and landlords battling over evictions that continued at a brisk pace despite a last minute, two-month extension of the federal protections meant to keep people in their homes. Vanessa Merryman, 41, was among the...
House RentNews4Jax.com

Need rental assistance? Check out these tenant assistance services

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a temporary order to stop evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, this federal eviction moratorium has been extended several times, and on Aug. 3, the CDC extended it again for counties where COVID cases are rapidly spreading. But...
House Rentconnectcre.com

Moratorium’s End Won’t Begin an Eviction Wave

Unless there’s a successful outcome from one or more of the lawsuits against it, the federal moratorium on evictions is currently in effect until Oct. 3 for much of the country. What will happen when the moratorium finally is lifted, more than a year after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention imposed it?
House Rentcrowrivermedia.com

Mom-and-pop landlords want an end to eviction moratorium

(The Center Square) – Illinois’ mom-and-pop landlords say the end of the eviction moratorium that was put in place to protect people who lost their jobs or got sick during the COVID pandemic can’t come soon enough. Too many property owners are struggling with tenants who have racked up thousands of dollars in back rent balances, said Paul Arena, director of legislative affairs for the Illinois Rental Property Owners Association (IPOA).
House RentCNBC

This map shows how much rental assistance states have distributed

Across the country, just a small share of federal rental assistance has reached households. Some states are getting the money out faster than others, though. The economy is improving from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, but the situation for struggling renters isn't. For the last six months or so, more than 11 million renters have reported being behind.

Comments / 91

Community Policy