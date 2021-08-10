Chatham Lodging Trust Acquires Two Austin-Based Hotels

The owners of Chicago’s Drake Hotel are putting it on the market, betting that the nascent travel recovery will draw buyers for a famed property on the Magnificent Mile. The brokerage JLL is representing the Brashears family, which holds a controlling interest in the hotel, and Acore Capital. Together, the two entities own 90% of the property, which is expected to fetch more than $250 million, according to people familiar with the effort who asked not to be named because the matter is private.