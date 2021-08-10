Cancel
Chatham Lodging Trust Acquires Two Austin-Based Hotels

By LODGING Staff
Lodging
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Florida— Chatham Lodging Trust, a hotel real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and select-service hotels, has acquired in an off-market transaction two hotels comprising 269 rooms at the Domain in Austin, Texas, for $71.2 million, or approximately $265,000 per room. The acquired hotels include the 132-room Residence Inn Austin Domain, which opened in July 2016, and the 137-room TownePlace Suites Austin Domain, which opened in June 2021. Upon stabilization, the Austin acquisitions are expected to generate an estimated NOI yield of 8 percent to 8.5 percent.

