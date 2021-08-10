Cancel
Canadian Pacific makes new $27 billion bid for K.C. Southern

By Thomas Black
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian Pacific Railway made a new, higher bid for Kansas City Southern, looking to derail the U.S. railroad's pending merger with rival Canadian National Railway Co. ahead of an important shareholder vote less than two weeks away. The offer is $300 a share, Canadian Pacific said in a statement Tuesday,...

