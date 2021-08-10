Inslee announces vaccine mandate for state workers
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee is requiring all state workers and contractors that enter state work sites to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. “When we vaccinate state employees, we protect citizens that they serve. When we vaccinate state employees, we protect state employees,” says Inslee. “And when we vaccinate state employees, we reduce the threat that we have to take other measures in the future because of this dreaded disease.”kgmi.com
