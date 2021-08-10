Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bellingham, WA

Inslee announces vaccine mandate for state workers

By asmith
KGMI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee is requiring all state workers and contractors that enter state work sites to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. “When we vaccinate state employees, we protect citizens that they serve. When we vaccinate state employees, we protect state employees,” says Inslee. “And when we vaccinate state employees, we reduce the threat that we have to take other measures in the future because of this dreaded disease.”

kgmi.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Bellingham, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Olympia, WA
Local
Washington Coronavirus
City
Bellingham, WA
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Peacehealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell slams Biden's 'botched exit' from Afghanistan

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) slammed President Biden ’s “botched exit” from Afghanistan on Sunday, after the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul, having already taken control of the rest of the country. “The Biden Administration’s botched exit from Afghanistan including the frantic evacuation of Americans and vulnerable...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 62

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 62 people, authorities said on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts to find missing people continued. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...

Comments / 2

Community Policy