Underoath is already looking toward 2022 with a new tour featuring both Every Time I Die and Spiritbox. "There was a time during the pandemic where I didn’t know if we’d ever get to tour again," said Underoath vocalist Spencer Chamberlain. "I would sit up at night and try to wrap my brain around a world without live music and I just couldn’t ever digest that thought. That being said we couldn’t think of a better way to come back on the tour than with our friends Every Time I Die and Spiritbox. Our thought is if we are gonna do this, let’s DO IT!