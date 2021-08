Notice to Lobster Trap Fishermen and Other Interested Parties. Preliminary data indicate that dissolved oxygen (DO) levels are decreasing at some locations in the southern portion of Cape Cod Bay, within the same region that experienced low DO and hypoxic conditions in 2019 and 2020 (Figure 1). Data collected by the Cape Cod Bay Study Fleet and by the Center for Coastal Studies show levels near the seabed of < 4.0 mg/L in several locations (orange circles in Figure 2); values less than 4.0 mg/L are considered mildly hypoxic, and values less than 2.0 mg/L are considered severely hypoxic.