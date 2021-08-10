What If...? TV Spot Brings the Guardians of the Multiverse to Disney+ This Wednesday
The newest footage for Marvel's upcoming animated series, What If...?, gives us a glimpse at several of the main players including Party Thor, T'Challa as Star-Lord, and Peggy Carter, as well as suggesting that the episodes may not be quite as separate from each other as first thought. Marvel fans don't have to wait too much longer to dive into the secrets of the multiverse, with the first episode of Marvel Studios' What If...? available to stream on Disney+ from Wednesday.movieweb.com
