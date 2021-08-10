Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

What If...? TV Spot Brings the Guardians of the Multiverse to Disney+ This Wednesday

By Jon Fuge
MovieWeb
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest footage for Marvel's upcoming animated series, What If...?, gives us a glimpse at several of the main players including Party Thor, T'Challa as Star-Lord, and Peggy Carter, as well as suggesting that the episodes may not be quite as separate from each other as first thought. Marvel fans don't have to wait too much longer to dive into the secrets of the multiverse, with the first episode of Marvel Studios' What If...? available to stream on Disney+ from Wednesday.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Evangeline Lilly
Person
Danai Gurira
Person
Jaimie Alexander
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Emily Vancamp
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Cobie Smulders
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiverse#Disney World#Party Thor#Star Lord#Avengers#War Machine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tom Holland begins to say goodbye: Marvel has already replaced him as Spider-Man

Since he put on the suit Spider-Man, Tom Holland became one of the fan-favorite performers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We are currently waiting for “No Way Home”, the third film of the superhero within the franchise, and what it can be the actor’s last participation as Peter Parker, as the studio found him a replacement for a nearby project.
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Attracts 60 Million Netflix Viewers in its First Month

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of fans are under the impression that there is no life for actors outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe but Iron Man actor Robert Downey has proven in the past month alone that he'll be able to find a great deal of success elsewhere and of all places, it happened within the DC universe. In case you haven't been keeping up with RDJ's career post-Avengers: Endgame, the actor is one of the producers of Netflix's Sweet Tooth which was based on the DC Comics title of the same name.
CelebritiesNME

Dwayne Johnson reportedly has “no intention” of following Scarlett Johansson with Disney lawsuit

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will not be taking the Scarlett Johansson route following the Video On Demand release of his new film, it has been claimed. Like Johansson’s Marvel entry Black Widow, Johnson’s new film Jungle Cruise was released simultaneously in cinemas and Disney+ Premier for $29.99 last Friday (July 30). Deadline reports that Jungle Cruise had bought in $91.8million across its opening weekend from both the box office and Disney+ revenue.
MoviesInverse

Black Panther 2 rumor reveals Iron Man’s successor in the MCU

Black Panther broke barriers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among its many achievements, from the Afrofuturist triumph of Wakanda to the film’s arrival in the Oscar race, was the character of T’Challa (played by the late, lamented Chadwick Boseman), who’d been introduced in Captain America: Civil War before the royal homecoming of Black Panther, his own standalone blockbuster.
MoviesMovieWeb

No Wolverine Cameo in Deadpool 3? Someone Better Tell Ryan Reynolds

Don't count on that Wolverine cameo in Deadpool 3. For nearly two decades, Hugh Jackman famously starred as the X-Men fan favorite in a series of Marvel movies, some of which put Logan in the lead. Jackman said goodbye to the role following Logan in 2017, but given the establishment of the multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the possibility is always there for Jackman's Wolverine to pop up again at some point, even if just for a cameo appearance.
ComicsInside the Magic

Iron Man and Captain America Join Forces in NEW Marvel Project

Move over, Civil War — Iron Man and Captain America are joining forces. Unlike the deep divide between Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) in the MCU’s Captain America: Civil War (2016), the Marvel comics universe is about to unite the duo in a brand new project.
MoviesMovieWeb

Real Steel 2 Talks Are Finally Happening with Hugh Jackman Says Director Shawn Levy

Real Steel 2 is still a possibility. This October will mark the tenth anniversary of Real Steel, the boxing robot drama starring Hugh Jackman and directed by Shawn Levy. Though reviews were mixed, the movie was a hit at the box office, albeit perhaps not as much as Disney had been hoping for. Possibly due to falling short of expectations, a sequel was never made and the world had seemingly moved on.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, DC – Henry Cavill Reportedly in Talks to Join Marvel

Actor Henry Cavill, best known for his role of Clark Kent/Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has reportedly met with Marvel Studios in their London offices to discuss the possibilities of him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel may have just introduced Kang the Conqueror as their newest villain,...
MoviesCollider

Disney Confirms Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Will Not Premiere on Disney+; CEO Calls It an “Interesting Experiment”

Disney had its quarterly earnings call earlier today, and while many were convinced the studio would announce that the next Marvel Studios movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be going the Disney+ route, Disney affirmed an exclusively theatrical release for the new film. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi will introduce a new superhero to the MCU played by Simu Liu, and the film is crucial to the building blocks of Marvel’s Phase 4 as it moves the cinematic universe forward following the conclusive nature of Avengers: Endgame.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Comic Writer is “Sick to His Stomach” After Seeing MCU Success

Much like Disney fairy tales such as Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and more, the Marvel films and series that we know and love also come from their own source material. Disney, as they have done with many IPs, acquired Marvel, a company that started as a comic book company, and continues to produce those comics which help write the storyline of many films, character plots, and TV series that Marvel Cinematic Universe fans cherish.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Hugh Jackman Apologizes for 'Breaking the Internet' with Wolverine and Kevin Feige Photos

There is very little that can get the internet talking like pictures of certain actors hinting at their involvement in new Marvel projects. Ryan Reynolds goes viral at the merest hint of some Deadpool 3 news being on the horizon. Tom Holland just has to breathe in the direction of a social media post for everything to believe that the long-awaited but not forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is about to drop. Last month, it was Hugh Jackman posting an image of himself with Marvel boss Kevin Feige and a piece of fan art by Bosslogic that "broke the internet" and sent fans into a frenzy of speculation about his possible inclusion in an upcoming project as Wolverine.
MoviesMovieWeb

Hugh Jackman Makes It Very Clear He'll Never Return as Wolverine

With Disney acquiring Fox Studios, one of the most exciting parts about the acquisition was the fact that the X-Men and Fantastic Four properties would now be a part of Marvel Studios once more. Ever since the acquisition, there has been no shortage of speculation about the potential casts for both properties. With the exception of Deadpool, who will continue to be portrayed by one Ryan Reynolds, it's been assumed that all of the characters would be recast.
MoviesMovieWeb

Taika Waititi Is Now Focused on His Star Wars Movie and Really Excited About the Story

Filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi is finally focusing on his upcoming Star Wars movie. Between his efforts as a director, screenwriter, actor, producer, and more, Waititi is always incredibly busy with one project or another. It's taken a bit of time to get to the Star Wars movie he'd been tapped by Disney to direct, but in a new interview with Wired, Waititi says he's now putting his focus on Star Wars, though he's just getting started at this point.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Marvel hero Thanos killed in ‘Infinity War’ might return to the MCU

Avengers: Infinity War stunned audiences more than three years ago. Half of our beloved heroes died at the hands of the most dangerous villain we had seen in the MCU. Walking out of theaters, we assumed that most of the dead Avengers would return to life in Avengers 4. But as we saw more rumors detailing the various heroes’ resurrections, we realized that some of them would stay dead for good. That’s because Thanos (Josh Brolin) killed some of them before snapping his fingers. Heimdall (Idris Elba), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) all died before the Mad Titan...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Marvel Fans Discover Synced-Up End Scenes in Wandavision and Loki

This goes to show that if you give fans enough coincidence to go on they’ll act as eagle-eyed theorists every time since one of the current theories made by Marvel fans is that the moment that Wanda realized her potential was when He Who Remains states to Loki and Sylvie that they crossed the threshold and the Sacred Timeline was fracturing. There’s also the connection that when Agatha Harkness falls to the ground that He Who Remains drops something on his desk. To those that love to attribute a grandiose meaning to everything, these moments were connected in a way that meant that Wanda had had a hand in fracturing the Sacred Timeline and that there was a connection between her show and Loki’s. Well, the simple answer is that yes, there is a connection, they’re both in the MCU. Apart from that, there isn’t much of a connection between them since like it or not, Wanda might be a very powerful individual and steeped in supernatural ability, but as far as anyone knows she’s still earth-based and doesn’t have a huge, working knowledge of the Sacred Timeline.
MoviesComicBook

Moon Knight: Is Werewolf By Night Coming to the MCU?

Marvel's Moon Knight is getting closer to wrapping principal photography, and one of the show's first potential spinoffs may have already been revealed. Tuesday afternoon, My Cosmic Circus shared a scoop suggesting Marvel Studios is working on a solo Werewolf by Night series for Disney+. Though it's far from an official confirmation from Kevin Feige's mouth, it does raise the question — is Jack Russell really coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
TV SeriesComicBook

What If Producer: MCU Animated Series Is “As Important” to Marvel's Multiverse as Loki

A producer of What If...? says it's "no coincidence" the Marvel Studios original animated series picks up where Loki left off — with the opening of the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse. When Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) discover He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in the Citadel at the End of Time, they learn the creator of the Time Variance Authority and the keeper of the "Sacred Timeline" was protecting reality from someone far worse: his multiversal variants known as Kang the Conqueror. As the multiverse expands on both the big and small screen, executive producer Brad Winderbaum teases going where the MCU has never gone before when Marvel asks: "What If...?"
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Toyline Teases the Sinister Six and Marvel's “Multiversal Consequences”

Spider-Man: No Way Home's toyline hints at "multiversal consequences" with figures inspired by the new movie — and possibly past movies not yet part of the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the season finale of Loki opened the door to the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse when a variant (Sophia Di Martino) ousted He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) as the keeper of the "Sacred Timeline," the Spider-Man (Tom Holland) of the MCU might meet sinister new villains and his own variants: Spider-Men from other universes (Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire and The Amazing Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield).

Comments / 0

Community Policy