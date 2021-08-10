Cancel
Britney Spears' Request to Move Up Her Court Date Denied

By Nicole Pomarico
Cover picture for the articleShe'll have to wait a little longer to find out if she's getting a new conservator. In her journey to free herself from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has hit a bit of a road block. On August 9th, a judge denied lawyer Mathew Rosengart's request to immediately replace Jamie Spears as her conservator, meaning that Britney will have to continue waiting until her next court date at the end of September to find out if he'll finally be ousted for once and for all.

