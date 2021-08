Hot Diggity Dog, it’s time for Weiner Dog racing art Indiana Grand Racing & Casino!. The all-Quarter Horse day begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 with Weiner Dog racing mixed in beginning at 1 p.m. A total of $1,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to the top 5 dogs. Racing is limited to the first 32 entries. While there, you can also enjoy food and beverage specials, strolling entertainment, contests and more for a full day of excitement at the track. Rachael McLaughlin of Indiana Grand Racing & Casino joined us today to share everything that’s coming up at Indiana Grand.