WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After back-to-back weeks on the road, the Wind Surge returned home Tuesday night and opened it with a 6-5 win over Midland at Riverfront Stadium. Things looked to be off to a rocky start in tonight’s game one after Midland’s Devin Foyle ripped a line drive to right field off the first pitch he saw for a leadoff triple. Cole Sands kept that run from scoring as he then recorded a popout and two strikeouts to get out of the leadoff triple. The Wind Surge offense did what the RockHounds could not do, and that was score in the first inning. Batting second tonight, BJ Boyd grazed his eight home run of the season just over the left-field wall for a 1-0 lead for the Surge.