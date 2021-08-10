Gov. Tony Evers vetoes Republican bills that would have placed new restrictions on voting

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday vetoed six GOP bills seeking to overhaul Wisconsin election laws, including one that sought to ban local clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes. The other bills sought to limit election observers distance from voting activities that are occurring; overhaul policies for special voting deputies that assist voting in assisted care facilities; revamp procedures for those who claim indefinitely confined status due to age, infirmary or illness; explicitly authorize the use of drop boxes to collect absentee ballots, but also sought to place various restrictions on their use; and require municipalities that broadcast canvassing proceedings live to record it and retain the recording for 22 months. "We will continue working to protect every eligible voter to cast their ballot, and make sure it is easy and accessible for them to do that," Evers said.