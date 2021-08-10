Exclusive Interview: Deep Fried I-35 Speaks Out Against Allegations That It “Sounds Nasty”

Ree Drummond, also known as the Pioneer Woman, is someone who has managed to inspire many with her work. As per Parade, her story is unique thanks to the fact that she made the decision to move to a ranch with her husband after being a city girl for most of her life. They built a family and a fulfilling life for themselves at the ranch in Oklahoma. Somewhere in between, Drummond started sharing glimpses into her life on the ranch and created content about several topics including cooking delicious, accessible meals for her family, raising her kids and homeschooling them, and more.