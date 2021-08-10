Exclusive Interview: Deep Fried I-35 Speaks Out Against Allegations That It “Sounds Nasty”
Although the State Fair of Texas is making every concessionaire who enters the Big Tex Choice Awards sign a non-disclosure agreement this year, SideDish was still able to secure an exclusive interview. Because when Big Tex made everyone sign those agreements, he made one 12-foot-boot-sized mistake: He forgot to make the fried talent sign it themselves. So, we did what good journalists do. We called Deep Fried I-35 directly, and they were more than happy to tell us their story ahead of the State Fair’s August 11 announcement of this year’s Big Tex Choice Awards finalists. (As a refresher, here is every fried good in the running right now.)www.dmagazine.com
Comments / 0