Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Exclusive Interview: Deep Fried I-35 Speaks Out Against Allegations That It “Sounds Nasty”

dmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the State Fair of Texas is making every concessionaire who enters the Big Tex Choice Awards sign a non-disclosure agreement this year, SideDish was still able to secure an exclusive interview. Because when Big Tex made everyone sign those agreements, he made one 12-foot-boot-sized mistake: He forgot to make the fried talent sign it themselves. So, we did what good journalists do. We called Deep Fried I-35 directly, and they were more than happy to tell us their story ahead of the State Fair’s August 11 announcement of this year’s Big Tex Choice Awards finalists. (As a refresher, here is every fried good in the running right now.)

www.dmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Gaines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 35#Corn On The Cob#Doping#Food Drink#The State Fair Of Texas#The Big Tex Choice Awards#The State Fair#Texas Easter Eggs#Crispy Crazy Corn#Mapquested#Tiktok#Fried Coca Cola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas Statedmagazine.com

The Big Tex Choice Awards 2021 Finalists Are Here

No matter how many times you drive through the State Fair of Texas, it never gets normal. Without fail, the nice people who give you directions at the gate make it sound so easy: “Just drive straight and turn on Washington,” but Google Maps farts the bed when you ask it to escort you to the livestock building…
Lifestylekiss951.com

A Pilot Lets Passengers In On A Secret Way To Leave Their Masks Off

I’m a bit of a nervous flyer so I always love airplane humor from a pilot or flight attendant. This video starting trending earlier in the week of a pilot going over mask rules and regulations as the plane was departing from the gate. He was explaining to passengers why they have to leave their masks on while also offering up one way to work around that…sort of. Watch the video below!
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Mashed

This Is Where The Pioneer Woman Really Lives

Ree Drummond, also known as the Pioneer Woman, is someone who has managed to inspire many with her work. As per Parade, her story is unique thanks to the fact that she made the decision to move to a ranch with her husband after being a city girl for most of her life. They built a family and a fulfilling life for themselves at the ranch in Oklahoma. Somewhere in between, Drummond started sharing glimpses into her life on the ranch and created content about several topics including cooking delicious, accessible meals for her family, raising her kids and homeschooling them, and more.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Dies Of Covid-19, A Week After Closing Church

We all know that religion plays a crucial role in people's lives throughout the state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. One week after closing his church to protect parishioners from the Covid-19 virus, a Texan pastor has passed away from Covid-19. Known as Darrell Boone, he was the Pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock - a small town in Galveston County.
Montana StateRadar Online.com

Kelly Clarkson Gunning To Sell Montana Ranch Where Estranged Husband Brandon Blackstock Lives

Kelly Clarkson is showing her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock no mercy. The 39-year-old is reportedly looking to sell the Montana ranch her ex currently calls home. The Since You Been Gone singer is fresh off a victory after the judge ruled the couple's prenup would stay in place, which means Clarkson gets to keep the millions she made during their 7-year marriage.
Musiccelebratingthesoaps.com

Nightbirde, America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer Singer, Shares Heartbreaking News

Singer/songwriter Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, is best recognized for her appearance on the 16th season of America’s Got Talent. She earned a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell for performing her original song “It’s OK”. At the time of her appearance on AGT, she revealed that she was battling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy