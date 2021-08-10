Another Hilton timeshare property opens in New York City

Esther Bukai has recently been promoted to vice chair of Ripco Real Estate after more than 20 years with the firm. “Esther has been vital to the growth of our firm and more specifically, our presence throughout all of the boroughs,” Peter Ripka, RIPCO’s co-founder said. “It’s important to have a leader like Esther on our team as she sets a great example for everyone at RIPCO in how she always goes above and beyond for her clients. She is also fantastic at closing out a deal.”