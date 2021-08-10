ROAM LUGGAGE IS MADE FOR ROMANTIC GETAWAYS

Forget strict detoxes or intimidating, military-style boot camps – health-focused travel has had a much-needed makeover. Wellness getaways now feature everything, from dance lessons and culinary courses to relaxed beach hikes, but what constitutes a healthy getaway will look different to each and every one of us. Some of us yearn to switch off from the hustle and bustle of daily life; others want to plug in to a fresh culture and way of living in order to head home rejuvenated. What we all have in common, though, is the shared hope of returning restored – feeling like better versions of ourselves when we get home.