Dr. Geraldine McGinty Appointed Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs

cornell.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Geraldine McGinty, an esteemed clinical operations strategist, administrator and radiologist, has been appointed senior associate dean for clinical affairs at Weill Cornell Medicine, effective Sept. 1. In her new role, Dr. McGinty will provide Dean Augustine M.K. Choi with strategic counsel and work to realize his vision for the...

news.weill.cornell.edu

