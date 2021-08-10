Cancel
Southold Mainstay Elbow East Still Up for Grabs, Just Please Don’t Mess With the Menu

By Catherine McGrath
behindthehedges.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You. Elbow East, an iconic North Fork restaurant for the last 33 years, is up for sale, leaving many customers worried the mainstay’s marinated steaks and mashed potatoes will be a thing of the past. However, one of the owners, Billy Berliner, says the establishment may live on, “if I sell it to the right person.”

