The Bedford Parks Department Annual Car Show scheduled September 11th at Thornton Park

BEDFORD – This annual car show is scheduled on September 11th at Thornton Park from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with registration beginning at 9:00 a.m. There is a $20 registration fee for the event with awards for the top 25 place winners including Best of Show, Mayor’s Choice, Park’s Department Choice, and Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits 105.5 WQRK choice award. All participants will have an opportunity to win prizes and take part in the 50/50 raffle. All proceeds from this event benefit the Bedford Parks Department community programs and events.