Stephen Sondheim has always been a genius when it came to penning the most memorable scores in the American Musical Theatre. Now 91 and still writing, Sondheim was a kid when he broke into the business in 1957 working with Leonard Bernstein writing the lyrics for West Side Story. Some of his other well-known hits were “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Company,” “Gypsy,” “A Little Night Music,” “Follies,” “Sunday in the Park With George,” and “Sweeney Todd.” And then there were the awards, because Sondheim has garnered an embarrassment of riches, including an Oscar, eight Tony awards, a Grammy and a Pulitzer. Not bad, huh?