Gering Council Receives Update on TCD Programs, Approves Grant to OWBF

(Carroll, Iowa) The Iowa Transportation Commission met in Carroll this (Tuesday) morning, and approved an application from Audubon County for a RISE (Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy) grant. The Commission also approved RISE settlements with the Cities of Ames, Boone and Grimes. For Audubon County, up to $261,253 from the county share of the RISE Fund was approved for an Immediate Opportunity grant to assist in the paving of approximately 285 feet of 100th Street, grading 173 feet of 100th Street, and intersection improvements to County Road M-66 and 100th Street located south of Manning. Officials say the project is necessary to provide improved access to the proposed expansion of Puck Enterprises, a liquid manure application equipment manufacturer, to support a commitment of the creation of 30 new full-time jobs out of 40 RISE-eligible created jobs and $7,565,413 in associated capital investment. The project is anticipated to be completed by October 2022.