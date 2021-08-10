What is melioidosis? Rare tropical disease probed by U.S. health officials after death
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A rare tropical disease remains the subject of an ongoing investigation by health officials after the recent death of a Georgia man. The man was the fourth in the U.S. this year to be diagnosed with melioidosis, a disease caused by bacteria that lives in soil and water, according to a statement issued Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).www.silive.com
