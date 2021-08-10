Stormy morning then very hot & humid afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Yesterday was beautiful and today will be similar except more clouds and a little cooler. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Highs will be just a tad below average and there’s a very slim chance for a shower to our south. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Overnight, we have the chance for rain showers to return and even more so tomorrow during the afternoon and evening hours. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A thunderstorm is possible tomorrow into the afternoon and the chance for storms is there every day this week. The humidity returns and although there will be dry time between the hit or miss showers, through the whole week most areas could pick up 1-2″ of rainfall. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) You may not have to water the grass or flowers after all! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.