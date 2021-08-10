Cancel
Environment

Stormy morning then very hot & humid afternoon

By Nikki Pietrus
fortwaynesnbc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing some drenching early morning storms with lots of thunder and lighting, Tuesday is set to be a hot and extremely humid day. Evaporating rain will make for a very humid afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s and heat index values close to the triple digits. Find a way to beat the heat, but if you have to head out grab and umbrella because there remains a chance for pop-up showers from the late afternoon through early evening.

