Middle Township, NJ

Cops: Rio Grande Tractor Supply Worker Assaulted, Kidnapped; Man Arrested

By Chris Coleman
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 4 days ago
Cops in Middle Township say a man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted and kidnapped a cashier at a store last weekend. The Middle Township Police Department says the scene unfolded around 12:15 Sunday afternoon at Tractor Supply just off of the intersection of Routes 9 and 47 in Rio Grande after they received a call about a man, later identified as 34-year-old Clifford Kellogg of Erma, holding a woman who works at the store hostage.

wpgtalkradio.com

WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

