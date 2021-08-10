Cancel
Home & Garden

Square Picnic Table

By Submitted by frmoody
ana-white.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeekend Project (10-20 Hours) I stained the dark part of the table with Behr water based English Chestnut and the seat and top with Minwax Ipswich Pine followed by four coats of Varathane Exterior Gloss. Intermediate.

ana-white.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic Table#Investment#English Chestnut#Minwax Ipswich Pine#Varathane Exterior Gloss
