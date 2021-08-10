Billings voters to decide on recreational marijuana dispensary prohibition in Nov. 2 election

View more in
Yellowstone County, MT
Missoula, MT|Posted byKBZK News
Missoula railyard cleanup plan released to public
State environmental officials released final cleanup requirements for a railyard site in downtown Missoula Friday. This northside railyard has operated since the 19th century for shipments heading all over the country. But over time, the train corridor caused environmental damage when fuel tanks leaking petroleum products polluted the aquifer and surrounding soils.
Gallatin County, MT|Posted byKBZK News
COVID-19 Delta variant become increasingly more evident across county, state
There was some key information coming out of the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s weekly meeting on Friday.
Bozeman, MT|Posted byKBZK News
Bozeman doctor discusses increased risks of Delta variant
There was much to learn about COVID-19, originally. Now there’s the new Delta variant and with that comes a lot more to learn about the virus.
Boulder, MT|Posted byKBZK News
Boulder 2700 fire evacuation and road access changes announced
The Boulder 2700 fire east of Polson has burned 2,072 acres and is 36% contained.
Carbon County, MT|Posted byKBZK News
Carbon County to continue transporting inmates after jail vote fails
Carbon County Commissioners met Thursday, two days after voters turned down ballot measures for a new jail.
Posted byKBZK News
Missoula officials hear update on rental concerns
Missoula's housing crisis continues and on Wednesday city officials focused on rental properties.
Posted byKBZK News
COVID-19 cases spike in Butte-Silver Bow County
COVID cases are spiking in Butte-Silver Bow County, causing hospitalizations and the death of a county resident due to complications caused by the virus.
Boulder, MT|Posted byKBZK News
Gov. Gianforte told the Boulder 2700 Fire is still "very active"
Gov. Greg Gianforte received an update Thursday on the efforts to fight the Boulder 2700 fire.
Posted byKBZK News
Access widens for Boulder 2700 Fire evacuees, but residents remain on alert
Most residents evacuated after weekend fire near Polson have access to their properties
Yellowstone County, MT|Posted byKBZK News
Yellowstone County health officials urge vaccinations as delta COVID variant sweeps the state
"Things are clearly getting worse in our community," said Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton.
Yellowstone County, MT|Posted byKBZK News
Yellowstone County reports COVID-19 death, total deaths reach 286
A Yellowstone County man in his 80s died on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at a Billings hospital from COVID-19 related illness.
Comments / 1