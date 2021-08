Oklahoma health officials are working to re-hire contact tracers after cutbacks as cases of COVID-19 surge to pre-vaccine levels in the state. In April and May, when positive COVID-19 tests dipped down into figures not seen since the beginning of the pandemic, the state health department reduced its staff of contact tracers. The workers are tasked with reaching out to infected Oklahomans and tracing their movements in hopes of figuring out how they became infected with the virus and who they may have exposed.