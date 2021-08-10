Cancel
Detroit, MI

Woman filmed dancing on top of police cruiser during massive party in Detroit

By Matt Durr
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 4 days ago
DETROIT -- Interim Detroit Police Chief James White said his officers were doing exactly what is asked of them when they did not escalate a situation over the weekend in which a woman jumped on top of their police cruiser and began dancing. According to Fox 2 Detroit, a video shared on Facebook over the weekend shows the woman dancing on the roof of the cop car after dozens of people surrounded the vehicle.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 10

