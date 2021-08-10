Skincare Tips with Cheryl Kramer Kaye

The best summertime body care that will get you beach, poolside and yacht ready. One of the best releases of the season is the Diamond Well-Living collection by Natura Bissé — a line of eight products that elevate self-care with a fusion of exceptional ingredients and textures for a sensorial experience. The Body Scrub with exfoliating marine salt crystals, rice powder and grape seeds makes for an indulging start to any shower routine, revealing soft and supple skin. The Body Cream pampers with tamanu oil, fermented rice water and organic aloe vera for thirst-quenching nourishment. And the four Dry Oils are some of the highest quality I’ve tested — featuring truly dry (fast-absorbing and nongreasy) formulas that leave the skin hydrated and luminous. The Cryo-Gel is perfect for relaxing heavy feet and legs during travel, and lastly, the Warming Gel is ideal for melting away stress and tension in targeted areas. All products in the collection are unisex — with botanical scents that evoke a sense of balance, comfort and vitality.