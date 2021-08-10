Cancel
Skincare Tips with Cheryl Kramer Kaye

By PHL17 Morning News Desk
phl17.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the summer hits the home stretch, it’s time to assess—and repair–the damage done by sunny, sweaty days. If your skin is dry, dehydrated, and wrinkled, you need collagen. And Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Face Moisturizer uses a powerhouse peptide formula to boost your body’s collagen production, visibly firming your skin in just one day. The formula is clinically proven to reduce lines and wrinkles and is super-hydrating, with vitamin B3, glycerin, and snow mushroom extract to keep your skin moisturized all day long. It hydrates better, in fact, than a $400 skin cream. Love it or get your money back, guaranteed.

