Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jalen Hurts has struggled at times in training camp. Should Eagles be worried?

By Martin Frank, Delaware News Journal
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Through the first two weeks of training camp, we have seen some terrible throws from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

There was a pass over the middle that was intercepted by rookie JaCoby Stevens. There was another when Hurts rolled out and tried to fit in a sideline pass that was picked off by Eric Wilson.

There were times when Hurts stood in the pocket and misfired. And there were other times when his passes were a step behind a receiver or too far in front.

But hold off, for now, on hoping the Eagles can trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson or position themselves for a top-five pick to use on a franchise quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft.

That's because so far, we have mostly seen Hurts operate from the pocket, which is not his strength.

MORE: 29 NFL training camp standout players you need to know in 2021

NFC EAST: Five Cowboys figures who could be in spotlight on "Hard Knocks"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgMPm_0bNIfBlh00
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts stretches during practice at NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola) Chris Szagola, AP

"I understand that some part of his game is to be able to move around and make plays," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "But, again, a wise man avoids all extremes. It can't be all rhythm, and it can't be all scramble. So, it's like, ‘Hey, what's the happy medium there?’"

This, of course, is what training camp is for.

Hurts has made some spectacular plays while on the run, which if used effectively could provide the Eagles with an element they didn't have since Michael Vick played for them from 2009-13.

There were 25,896 fans on hand at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night to see two of those plays. One such play came when Hurts escaped pressure, scrambled to his left and heaved a pass from midfield into the end zone where receiver Quez Watkins outleaped a defender to snare.

The other came on a deep sideline pass in which Hurts, scrambling to his right, feathered a pass over Travis Fulgham's shoulder and into his arms.

Hurts has made other passes like that as well during training camp. And those seem to be his strength.

But it's hard to tell how successful the Eagles will be finding that balance, not only with the pocket passes and throws on the run, but also in the run-pass options, where the quarterback reacts based on what the defensive end does.

"I clearly understand that they don’t want to take away my athleticism, but we haven’t gotten to a point where that has needed to be displayed," Hurts said last week. "So we’re just playing ball, trying to execute and being efficient in what we’re doing."

Perhaps we'll see some of that Thursday night when the Eagles play their first preseason game against the Steelers. Then again, maybe not.

It's not known yet if Hurts will play, or for how long. And if Hurts does play, it's possible the Eagles will keep the offense simple so opponents can't use that video to prepare when the season starts.

Either way, Sirianni said Hurts' bad plays aren't as bad as they seem, mainly because he's not using his running ability. In addition, quarterbacks can't be hit, meaning that it's hard to gauge Hurts' ability to break tackles.

Sirianni, in fact, said that was a factor in determining that practice last Saturday wasn't as bad for Hurts and the offense as it seemed. Sirianni said plays that defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon scored as a win for the defense were actually wins for the offense.

"There were a couple plays that Coach Gannon looked at me and said, ‘That's an offensive win?’" Sirianni said. "And I said, ‘Jonathan, you guys got that push in the pocket, but Jalen has a very unique skill set of being able to scramble and make the play.’

"So there was enough protection there that I didn't call a sack on a couple of those, and Jalen scrambled to make a play on a third down."

The Eagles saw some of that last season, albeit on a limited scale, when Hurts replaced Carson Wentz for the final 4½ games last season.

During that time, Hurts ran for 301 yards, including 106 in a win against the Saints. He became the first quarterback since 1950 to throw for a touchdown pass and run for 100 yards or more in his first career start.

Hurts' running ability helped offset somewhat his issues with accuracy. Hurts completed just 51% of his passes for a passer rating of 76.5.

Those stats aren't much different from Wentz's, who completed 57.8% of his passes with a 72.8 rating, both among the league's worst. That decline was a major reason why Wentz was traded to Indianapolis during the offseason.

As a senior at Oklahoma in 2019, Hurts ran for 1,298 yards and threw for 3,851.

Sirianni acknowledges that the accuracy has to improve, both when Hurts is in the pocket and on the run. And that's what the Eagles are working on during training camp.

"Right now he's back and forth," Sirianni said. "He's getting some good throws on rhythm, but just want to make those numbers grow a little bit because we know how valuable of a tool his legs are."

And yes, the RPOs will be a part of the offense, which should also play more to Hurts' strengths.

"It's a piece of the puzzle of what we do, and we're just continuing to grow in it," Sirianni said.

That is a process. And it's something that will take more than two weeks of training camp to figure out.

"Him especially, having the quarterback position, he’s taking a stride every day," running  back Miles Sanders said. "Everybody’s still hanging behind him, got his back. We’re going to go as far as he goes. He knows that."

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Jalen Hurts has struggled at times in training camp. Should Eagles be worried?

Comments / 3

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

217K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Jacoby Stevens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Nfl Football#Football Training#American Football#Texans#Ap Photo#Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Philadelphia Eagles not rushing to name Jalen Hurts starter

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to start Jalen Hurts in 2021. Still, they’re not giving him the title of starting quarterback just yet. Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni says “there’s no rush” when speaking about naming Hurts or Joe Flacco the starting quarterback. He’s abstaining from the subject as Hurts attempts to earn the job himself.
NFLYardbarker

Eagles' Hoping Jalen Hurts' Strengths Show Up on Game Day

It's been almost 20 years since basketball Hall of Famer Allen Iverson forever made Philadelphia the epicenter of any practice debate when it comes to professional sports. The Eagles are putting a new twist on practice discussions with presumptive QB1 Jalen Hurts. If you've been watching Nick Sirianni's team work...
NFLphillyinfluencer.com

Nick Sirianni: “I saw some big-time throws” from Jalen Hurts in camp

Jalen Hurts doesn’t have to worry about Carson Wentz’s feelings in Philadelphia anymore. Now he just has to focus on himself and being the best version of that for the Eagles, who transition into life with a new head coach at the helm. Nick Sirianni replaced Doug Pederson this off-season...
NFLCBS Sports

Jalen Reagor has strong day at Eagles camp after practice lecture from Nick Sirianni

Jalen Reagor wasn't getting off to the start in training camp neither he nor the Philadelphia Eagles wanted. Wednesday's practice was off to a rough start for the 2020 first-round pick, who was receiving some harsh criticism from head coach Nick Sirianni early in the 11-on-11 session, a moment meant to be a teaching lesson for the young wideout.
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles training camp observations: Rookie Stevens has big interception

The Eagles were back at practice on Wednesday morning and were in full pads for the second straight day. It was a veteran day off, which meant Fletcher Cox, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Zach Ertz and Darius Slay did not practice. Let’s get to it:. 1. Some housekeeping items:. •...
NFLBleacher Report

Eagles in 'No Rush' to Name Jalen Hurts Starting QB, Nick Sirianni Says

The Philadelphia Eagles started Jalen Hurts over the last four weeks of 2020, traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts over the offseason and have Joe Flacco and Nick Mullens on the depth chart behind him this season. But first-year Eagles coach Nick Sirianni isn't ready to name Hurts...
NFLAtlantic City Press

Jalen Hurts, Eagles' offense struggle mightily during Saturday's practice

Jalen Hurts’ birthday got off to an iffy start. The 23-year-old Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has had what most would consider an up-and-down training camp so far but turned in his worst day yet during a Saturday practice. He threw a head-scratching interception to linebacker Eric Wilson during team drills, nearly...
NFLLas Cruces Sun-News

Jalen Hurts nondescript in start as Eagles drop first preseason game to Steelers

PHILADELPHIA – There wasn't much gleaned from Jalen Hurts' debut as the Eagles' starting quarterback in the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. That's because head coach Nick Sirianni said earlier this week that he wasn't going to show elaborate packages. So Hurts mostly stood in the...
NFLAtlantic City Press

How much time are the Eagles going to give Jalen Hurts to 'take the reins'?

When the Philadelphia Eagles opened training camp two weeks ago at the NovaCare Complex, Nick Sirianni was asked what he wanted to see from Jalen Hurts. The first-year head coach said he wanted to see Hurts “take the reins and roll with it.”. Two weeks into camp, we’re still waiting...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning moved by Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame gesture

Peyton Manning is among the members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021. He will be enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio during a ceremony on Saturday. Manning says many people from his football career are going to Canton to be a part of the ceremony and support him as he is inducted. He mentioned one person specifically whose attendance stood out to him: Tom Brady.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,
NFLNBC Sports

Brady opens up about mystery team that passed on him

One NFL organization made the mistake of putting another chip on Tom Brady's shoulder when he hit free agency last year. The former New England Patriots quarterback first mentioned the mystery team last month on The Shop: Uninterrupted on HBO. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, you’re sticking with that mother [expletive]?" Brady said.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs Linebacker Has Scary Message About Tom Brady

Tom Brady has been telling Father Time to take a hike for the better part of a decade. But a recent statement from one of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates about how he’s playing now is almost scary. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White declared that...

Comments / 3

Community Policy