Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Who’s Poised To Be The Next Female Country Megastar?

By Andrew Mies
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGWV5_0bNIekZd00

My dad is not a country music fan.

Apart from his love of Ronnie Milsap, he doesn’t listen to anything country except when I go home and force it upon him. But he had a great question recently that’s had me thinking…

“All you hear about is Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert, when is there going to be a new female country superstar?”

That… Dad… is a great question.

It’s no secret there’s plenty of female talent today in country music, but it’s also no secret that the Country Music Industry doesn’t do a good, or at times even remotely acceptable, job at promoting these women.

Now, I am a HUGE Miranda fan. The Marfa Tapes are an incredible look inside the raw side of her music and her Wildcard album might be the best music she’s ever put out.

Carrie Underwood is an incredible, incredible vocalist (maybe the best on the planet) and there is no denying her rockstar like fame and ability to sell out almost anywhere she goes. But the two of them have pretty much been the only superstar faces of “Women in Country Music” for well over a decade now.

I could go into their history or complain about the industry stifling the up and comers, but this is not the time for that. Now is the time to get some possibilities for who’s next.

Here are my picks:

Ashley McBryde

We’ve said it until we’re blue in the face at this point, but Ashley McBryde continues to be one of the most underrated artists in all of Country Music.

She’s a vocal powerhouse, fantastic songwriter, great performer and has the best combination of a “you can’t tell me shit” and “I love everyone” attitude I’ve ever seen.

Her latest album was top to bottom incredible, and she’s currently on her first headlining tour that runs through May of next year. She’s got it all and I can’t wait to watch the years and years of hard (and at times strange) work pay off in a huge way.

While Ashley McBryde is the favorite in my eyes to vault to the superstar tier, there’s no shortage of other female artists also capable and ready to make the jump.

Carly Pearce

Carly’s 29 EP was a major stepping stone for her and showed the world that she’s ready for the spotlight. Fresh off her Opry induction and new album announcement, there’s no doubt she’s positioned herself for a hell of a career, and I cannot wait to watch and listen to it happen.

Also, she’s got a song with Ashley McBryde on that upcoming album called “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” which excites me to no end.

Lainey Wilson

Lainey impressed the hell out of me with her album Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin this year and made me think it might be time for bell-bottoms and rhinestones to be the face of country music again.

Songs like “Things A Man Oughta Know” show her songwriting talent, while “LA” (which is my JAM) shows her ability to get the people moving. Big things are coming Lainey’s way quickly.

Morgan Wade

Morgan is extremely young in her career, but the potential is unquestionable. Her debut album Wilder Days blew away most people’s expectations with a great blend of indie instrumentation, mainstream production and deep, powerful songwriting. She’s currently playing as many shows as she can (including many opening dates on Ashley McBryde’s tour), building her fan base, signing publishing deals and, (I’m sure) writing new songs for her next release, whenever that may be.

It may be a few years before Morgan has the name recognition of the top-tier, but she’s doing everything right to get there one day.

*Kacey Musgraves

Putting Kacey on this list (with an asterisk) may annoy a few groups of people, but hear me out.

Yes, she’s already a megastar in her own right, but the Golden Hour explosion appears to be primarily among pop music fans. Yes, her sound bounces back and forth from pop to country, but either way, Kacey Musgraves has talent and draw that most artists can only dream of.

Hearing her upcoming album “has more of a foot in country than Golden Hour peaked my interest and makes me think there’s a small chance she still might commit to a more country sound long term. Granted, she didn’t get much love from the country music industry, especially the radio, when she was making country records, so why would she go back?

Of course, Carrie Underwood has plenty of pop sound as well, so there’s precedent for the balancing act working extremely well, but my own bias really wants to see her go back to the Same Trailer, Different Park that first brought us in.

So is Kacey a megastar already? Yes. Is she a country music megastar? No, not really. Would I like her to be? Yes.

Make sense?

Those are my picks for next female megastar, who else do you think it could be?

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

66K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Ronnie Milsap
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Female Artists#Country Radio#The Marfa Tapes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPosted by
US105

Carrie Underwood Surprises CMA Summer Jam With Dwight Yoakam [Watch]

Carrie Underwood closed out the first of two nights of the Country Music Association's CMA Summer Jam with a high-energy set and a surprise special guest. Dwight Yoakam joined the superstar onstage at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on Tuesday night (July 27). Video from the show shows Underwood and Yoakam performing...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

'The Voice' Winner Cassadee Pope Was In A Pop-Punk Band Before Turning To Country

Cassadee Pope burst on the country scene after her win on season three of NBC's The Voice in 2012. Pope chose country star Blake Shelton as her coach and performed many country songs on the show. After her win, Pope signed with a major country record label in Nashville and released her first album, Frame By Frame. Her debut single, "Wasting All These Tears On You," showcased Pope's powerful voice and featured banjo and electric guitar instrumentation. Some fans may have noticed that the song had a slight pop-punk vibe, and that is because before Pope made her way into country music via The Voice, she was the lead singer of the pop-punk/rock band, Hey Monday.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

10 Country Music Stars Who Enjoyed Some Good Home Cooking on 'Trisha’s Southern Kitchen'

For decades, Trisha Yearwood has been a country queen in Nashville. Not to mention, her marriage with superstar Garth Brooks is one of my absolute favorites to follow along with. They have collaborated on music, gone on tour together, and always support each other through career ups and downs...it's truly the best. But outside of being a country music star, Yearwood decided to embark on an additional career path sharing family recipes and good southern home cooking on the Food Network.
Music987thebull.com

Our Picks For Country Albums That Have No Bad Songs

Country music is full of talented artists and thousands of albums. While we all love certain songs from different artists, it’s something special when we love a complete album. The Bobby Bones Show saw a tweet from iHeartCountry asking for the country album that doesn’t have a bad song. Everyone...
MusicPosted by
B105

Kane Brown Reps Country Music at 2021 MTV VMAs With One Nomination

Kane Brown could be taking home an MTV Moon Person this fall. The country star is a nominee at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the television network announced on Wednesday (Aug. 11). Brown's 2021 MTV VMA nomination comes in the Video for Good category, for his "Worldwide Beautiful" music...
MusicPosted by
The Boot

Thomas Rhett’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

Thomas Rhett has shown the country music industry that he has the talent, drive and personality to captivate thousands -- even millions -- of fans. The singer-songwriter has released more than a dozen No. 1 singles since 2012, when he debuted with "Something to Do With My Hands," from his freshman album, It Goes Like This (2013).
MusicPosted by
98.1 KHAK

Kip Moore Teases Collaboration With Ashley McBryde [Picture]

Kip Moore and Ashley McBryde seem to have a new collaboration in the works. On Thursday (Aug. 12), Moore posted a selfie with McBryde on Instagram, in what appears to be a recording studio or writer's room, telling fans they are "gettin' close" to finishing whatever they're doing:. Moore is...
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Fans Are Freaking Out About Trisha Yearwood's Diamond Ring

Country fans especially are no strangers to Trisha Yearwood and her iconic career. Country Fancast notes that the artist is best known for her songs "She's in Love with the Boy," "Walkaway Joe" and "In Another's Eyes." She has also sold more than 15 million albums worldwide, and has nabbed three Grammy Awards, three Country Music Association Awards, and three Academy of Country Music Awards. But, beyond music, Yearwood has also ventured into the world of cooking, having written several well-selling cookbooks and hosting Food Network's show, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen." But perhaps one of her biggest claims to fame is her marriage to another famous country singer, Garth Brooks.
MoviesPopculture

Kevin Costner Reacts to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Casting in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be starring as two ancestors of the Dutton family in the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series 1883, and Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is a fan of the casting decision. The actor, who stars as sixth-generation Dutton family patriarch John Dutton on the Paramount series, hopped into the comments of McGraw's Instagram post announcing the news, writing, "Dutton looks good on you," via his band's Instagram account.

Comments / 0

Community Policy