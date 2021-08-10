Cancel
Bears activate safety Eddie Jackson from non-football injury list

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 5 days ago

The Bears on Tuesday activated safety Eddie Jackson from the non-football injury list, returning him to practice at Halas Hall. He had been suffering from a hamstring injury.

