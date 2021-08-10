Bears activate safety Eddie Jackson from non-football injury list

With the season opener for the Eagles drawing closer, there’s still one question that has yet to be answered. The answer is probably a wholesome one to begin with and an upsetting one by season’s end. The Zach Ertz drama never really found a conclusion. No one knows what the relationship between him and Howie is like. After a year of endless rumors and trade whispers, he rolled up to camp with a new hairstyle and proceeded coach up young players and build a rapport with Jalen Hurts. But what does this mean in the long run?