Sisters in foster care seek forever family

Foster Care Closet Reaches Give to Lincoln Day Campaign Goal. Foster Care Closet (www.fostercarecloset.org) is excited to announce that they have reached their Give to Lincoln campaign goal of $36,000 from 115 donors. These donations will be used to update The Foster Haven space to include a dedicated workspace for caseworkers to use between court cases, as well as visitation rooms designed for biological parents working towards reunification. The Foster Haven space is already established for children to rest, eat, and play in a safe environment while their caseworkers can take the time to find the best placement, and these additions will further help the process to go over more easily.