Maricopa County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 06:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-10 08:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1045 AM MST. * At 739 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in some areas. * Ponding on roads and nuisance flooding is likely where stronger showers develop. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Apache Junction, East Mesa, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, Superstition Springs Mall, Chandler Heights, Seville, San Tan Village Mall, Freestone Park, Gold Camp, Gilbert City Hall, Kings Ranch, Tumbleweed Park and Chandler City Hall.

alerts.weather.gov

