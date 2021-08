The Miami Heat have exercised their team option on Goran Dragic. Per the Miami Herald, “just a few hours before the deadline, the Heat ultimately decided to exercise the $19.4 million team option in Goran Dragic’s contract and declined the $15 million team option in forward Andre Iguodala’s contract. The Heat was already considered one of the favorites to land Kyle Lowry in free agency before Sunday’s news, but the decision to exercise Dragic’s option solidifies Miami’s spot as the frontrunner to add the veteran guard, according to league sources. Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Monday at 6 p.m. and officially begin signing free agents on Friday at 12:01 p.m.”