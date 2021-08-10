Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center pauses some non-emergency surgeries

Rising COVID-19 case numbers are now causing Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane to postpone some surgeries, the hospital wrote in a press release on Tuesday.

Right now, the only surgeries postponed are classified as non-emergency. This goes into effect immediately.

In a statement to KREM, Providence wrote in part:

We realize that all procedures and surgeries are very important to patients and we will work with each patient on a case-by-case basis to reschedule and provide necessary care.

Spokane Regional Health District reported 111 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Spokane as of Tuesday afternoon. This comes as cases in parts of Eastern Washington nearly triple. The Northeast Tri County Health District said in a press release Friday that cases in Ferry and Stevens counties have nearly tripled in the last two weeks, with cases nearly doubling in Pend Oreille County over the same time period.

As of Sunday afternoon, only one Eastern Washington county was lower than high transmission in the eyes of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) . That's Garfield County in the southeast part of the state.

Both health districts are urging their residents to get vaccinated. According to the Washington State Department of Health’s data dashboard, 55.7% of the eligible Spokane County population have initiated vaccination and 50.5% are fully vaccinated. More information can be found on DOH’s data dashboard .

Across the state line in Kootenai County, Kootenai Health has also postponed some non-emergency surgeries.

Kootenai Health says it also has the highest COVID-19 inpatient volumes in Idaho, more than double that of the inpatient census of the next busiest hospital, St. Alphonsus in Boise, with 30 COVID-19 patients.