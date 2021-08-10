NET Health reports more than 380 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Smith County

Over the last four days, Smith County has 388 new confirmed and 195 new probable COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to a twice-weekly report.

Northeast Texas Public Health District data shows a total of 23,642 confirmed and probable cases in Smith County. Of those cases, 14,037 are confirmed cases and 9,605 are probable cases.

In Smith County, 46.96% of people 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 40.06% of people 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

