Joe Looney hadn't been a Giant for 48 hours before he ran his first penalty lap. Welcome to a Joe Judge practice. "That's something I ain't done since little league," the 6-foot-3, 315-pound offensive lineman, who signed late Saturday afternoon and participated in his first full-speed practice today. "But you know I loved it. It's another way to hold us accountable as professionals. If you make a mistake, you're going to have to run a lap for it. I'm all about it. It holds us accountable at the end of the day."