ACL lineup changes: Tyler, The Creator added after DaBaby’s departure, Stevie Nicks drops out
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits Music Festival announced a couple lineup changes Tuesday, including a new headliner for the Sunday shows. ACL said on social media the lineup will now include rapper Tyler, The Creator. This addition comes after ACL scrubbed DaBaby from its list of performers. The hip-hop artist lost his performance slots in Austin after making homophobic remarks at another festival earlier this month.www.kxan.com
Comments / 0