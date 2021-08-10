The Baker's Table adding second Newport location

One of Newport's most acclaimed restaurants is growing.

On Tuesday, Chef David Willocks announced he is expanding his The Baker's Table by opening a second location at 1001 Monmouth St.

The new location will serve as a functional bakery and sell freshly baked bread, pastries and espresso via counter service.

"Opening the bakery is a natural progression from where we started when we opened The Baker's Table in 2018," Willocks said in a press release. "Our mission has always been to feed people with love, and we are looking forward to creating more touchpoints for the community to get to know us and our food."

The bakery's offerings will supplement the original restaurant's made-from-scratch meals such as tonnarelli, rigatoni alla norma, Verlasso Farms salmon, Primiterra Farms duck and Freedom Run Farms lamb. The new bakery will not sell those meals.

Willocks launched The Baker's Table with his wife, Wendy Braun, in their home before opening their first brick-and-mortar location at 1004 Monmouth St. in December 2018.

The Baker's Table was named one of the country's best new restaurants by Eater.com and the fourth-best new restaurant in America by USA Today in 2019.

The second location will open for business this fall.

For more information, visit bakerstablenewport.com.