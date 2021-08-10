LSUA welcomes new athletic director
ALEXANDRIA, LA— Pending LSU Board of Supervisors’ approval, LSUA would like to introduce their new Director of Athletics, Mr. Tyler Unsicker!. Mr. Unsicker joins the LSUA Athletic Department from his previous post as the Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs at Central Washington University. (CWU) in Ellensburg, Washington where he has served since 2015. While at CWU, Tyler was responsible for Marketing, sponsorships, ticket office, facilities, and event operations. He also taught classes in Sport Marketing and Sponsorship and Sport Revenue Generation.klax-tv.com
