Jenks shooting investigation handed over to federal authorities
Jenks police responded to a call that someone had been shot and dropped off on the side of the road Tuesday morning.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was shot in Jenks around 6:30 a.m. then later dropped off near 96th Street and Highway 75. The victim later flagged down a driver, who then called 911.
Police confirmed multiple shell casings were found on the scene.
The victim is Native American and therefore the investigation with be turned over to federal authorities.
This is a developing situation. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
