Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

16th commercial ISS resupply launches from NASA Wallops

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhjtb_0bNIb3eI00

WALLOPS ISLAND - Northrop Grumman’s Antares Rocket and the NG-16 Cygnus Cargo Craft launched from the Wallops Flight Facility to the International Space Station on Tuesday.

NASA said this is the 16th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station.

The rocket is loaded with more than 8,200 pounds of research, crew supplies and hardware. It is dubbed the SS Ellison Onizuka in honor of the first Asian American astronaut.

It will arrive at the space station Thursday, August 12.

NASA said, "At about 6:10 a.m., Expedition 65 NASA astronaut Megan McArthur will capture Cygnus with the station’s robotic arm, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet will support her. After Cygnus capture, mission control in Houston will send ground commands for the station’s arm to rotate and install the cargo spacecraft on the Earth-facing port of the station’s Unity module."

News 3 streamed the launch Tuesday. If you missed it, you can watch it above.

Comments / 0

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellison Onizuka
Person
Megan Mcarthur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Space Agency#Iss#Iss#Cygnus Cargo Craft#Asian American#Unity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Russia’s space program just threw a NASA astronaut under the bus

Russia's state-owned news service, TASS, has published an extraordinarily defamatory article about NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor. The publication claims that Auñón-Chancellor had an emotional breakdown in space, then damaged a Russian spacecraft in order to return early. This, of course, is a complete fabrication. The context for the article is...
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

NASA stands by its astronaut after incendiary Russian claims

On Friday afternoon, NASA pushed back on personal attacks made by Russia's state-owned news service against NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor. "NASA astronauts, including Serena Auñón-Chancellor, are extremely well-respected, serve their country, and make invaluable contributions to the agency," said Kathy Lueders, chief of human spaceflight for NASA. "We stand behind Serena and her professional conduct. We do not believe there is any credibility to these accusations."
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Here's How the Chinese Tiangong Space Station Compares to the ISS

For 22 years the International Space Station (ISS) was the only station in orbit (except for a brief period from 1986 to 2001 when the Russian Mir station was in operation). A multinational collaborative project involving five participating space agencies (United States, Russia, Japan, Canada, and the European Space Agency), the orbiting station dominated space, but now it has competition.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Boeing's Starliner launch, a critical test flight for NASA, delayed indefinitely as capsule heads back to factory

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft won't be flying to the International Space Station on a crucial NASA test flight this month after all. After a series of delays that began with a Russian module mishap at the International Space Station (ISS) on Starliner's planned July 30 launch date, followed by the discovery that 12 valves on the Starliner spacecraft were not functioning properly during preflight checks, Boeing announced on Friday (Aug. 13) that it would stand down from the current launch window. A new timeframe for the launch has not yet been announced and four of the valves on Starliner are still stuck.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

Elon Musk says Jeff Bezos would be on Pluto by now 'if lobbying and lawyers could get you to orbit' as war of words heats up between billionaire space race foes

Elon Musk has hit out at billionaire space rival Jeff Bezos, saying he would be on Pluto by now 'if lobbying and lawyers could get you to orbit'. It is the latest barb in a war of words between the two that was kicked into overdrive when NASA awarded SpaceX a lunar lander contract over Bezos-owned Blue Origin.
Aerospace & DefenseNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NASA Wants to Pay You to Live in a Mars Simulation for a Year

Have you ever wanted to live on Mars? Now, you can — as long as you're fine with Mars being located in Houston. Last Friday, NASA announced that it is looking to hire four people to participate in a yearlong program at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. Selected crew members will live together in a 1,700 square-foot facility, meant to simulate the experience of living on Mars: isolation, limited access to resources and lots of space food.
Astronomysuperhits1027.com

NASA To Study ‘Goldmine’ Asteroid Worth $700 Quintillion Dollars

NASA is getting ready to study an asteroid that is literally a floating goldmine. The asteroid, named ‘Psyche 16’, contains enough precious metals to make everyone on Earth a billionaire. Researchers estimate its worth at roughly $700 quintillion. Now NASA is launching a probe to get a closer look at...
Aerospace & DefenseSlate

Spacesuits and Other Issues Mean NASA Isn’t Landing on the Moon in 2024

There’s a lot of ideas out there about how to make spacesuits better. There’s the MIT-led plan to create shrink-wrapped spacesuits based on the concept of negative pressure. Or a South Dakota School of Mines & Technology contraption that creates a wearable body monitoring system for astronauts. Not to mention a slew of nearly 50 companies that have shown interest in developing a spacesuit for NASA to purchase.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Solar Orbiter spacecraft sends postcard from Venus in flyby video

The sun-exploring spacecraft Solar Orbiter has captured this video of a glowing crescent of Venus as it flew past the planet during an orbit adjustment maneuver on Monday (Aug 9). The video was taken by Solar Orbiter's Heliospheric Imager, or SoloHI, as the joint European Space Agency (ESA)/NASA satellite zipped...
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

NASA’s collaboration with BlueX SpaceX says “US will prevent it from landing safely on the moon” and Kasturi responds

The space company awarded SpaceX an exclusive deal worth $ 2.9 billion, which was criticized by Jeff Bezos. Blue Origin, a space transportation company owned by Jeff Bezos, on Wednesday criticized NASA for awarding a $ 2.9 billion special contract to SpaceX to get humans to the moon for space. In his statement, As mentioned above Fox Business, which will continue to challenge the decision of the American space agency and reiterates its claim that Elon Muskin earned the company.Priority treatment“.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

NASA ups the odds of Bennu asteroid hitting Earth

A NASA scientist said Wednesday that the likelihood of the Bennu asteroid hitting Earth within the next century or two has increased. However, Davide Farnocchia stressed that Earthlings shouldn't be too worried. Scientists previously said that the odds that Bennu would strike the Earth into 2200 was 1 in 2,700,...
Aerospace & DefenseDesign Taxi

NASA Is Plotting To Kill The International Space Station—When The Time Comes

What goes up must come down, but what happens when the ‘come down’ arrives for something the size and magnitude of the International Space Station (ISS)?. The huge entity orbiting in space is aging, and it will need to retire at some point. Although it’s not clear exactly when, NASA is attempting to find a solution to removing it from space and disposing of it after decades of priceless contribution, according to a report by United Press International (UPI).
AstronomyLake County News

Space News: NASA spacecraft provides insight into asteroid Bennu’s future orbit

In a study released Wednesday, NASA researchers used precision-tracking data from the agency’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer, or OSIRIS-REx, spacecraft to better understand movements of the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu through the year 2300, significantly reducing uncertainties related to its future orbit, and improving scientists’ ability to determine the total impact probability and predict orbits of other asteroids.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Watch the BepiColombo probe zoom by Venus on its way to Mercury in this new video

The European-Japanese BepiColombo spacecraft headed to Mercury can be seen flying low above the atmosphere of Venus in a new video released today (Aug. 12). The BepiColombo team created the video from 89 images taken by the spacecraft during its flyby of the planet on Tuesday (Aug. 10). This flyby, the second for BepiColombo at Venus, took the spacecraft 20 times closer to the hot planet's surface than the first did, in October 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy