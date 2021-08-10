Cancel
Environment

A NASA scientist explains why the weather is becoming more extreme

By Justine Calma
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross China and Western Europe in July, the amount of rain that might typically fall over several months to a year came down within a matter of days, triggering floods that swept entire homes off their foundations. In June, the usually mild regions of Southwest Canada and the US’s Pacific Northwest saw temperatures that rivaled highs in California’s Death Valley desert. The severe heat was enough to buckle roads and melt power cables.

