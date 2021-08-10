Cancel
What If...? Review

Empire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike Thanos, it was inevitable. Just as Star Wars eventually spun off several canonical animated series, the Marvel Cinematic Universe now follows. In true MCU style, What If… — directed by Bryan Andrews, alumnus of Genndy Tartakovsky’s Clone Wars series, and storyboard artist on multiple Marvel movies — takes a lesser-known comic book property (the What If series, which began in 1977 with ‘What If Spider-Man Joined The Fantastic Four?’) and brings it to wider mainstream attention.

IndieWire

‘What If…?’ Review: An Enthusiastic Love Letter to the MCU’s Diehard Fans

[Editor’s Note: The following review is based on the first three episodes of “What If…?” and contains spoilers for Episode 1.] “What If…?” presents a bit of a paradox, and not just because of the series’ timeline-warping synopsis. This is perhaps the most Marvel Cinematic Universe title yet, given that viewers who already have a keen understanding of the franchise’s key plot arcs and an attachment to its myriad of characters will undoubtedly get the biggest kick out of each episode. The show is also a self-perpetuating product that has obvious potential to endlessly exploit the MCU IP in order to...

