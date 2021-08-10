Cancel
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin governor vetoes GOP bills to restrict absentees

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills passed by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature that would have imposed new restrictions on absentee ballots in the key battleground state.

The Democratic governor had been widely expected to turn back the bills, which his party had derided as voter suppression.

Republicans argued the proposals were necessary to ensure clean elections.

The Wisconsin measures vetoed Tuesday are part of a nationwide push by conservatives to reshape elections and voting after President Donald Trump narrowly lost a second term to Democrat Joe Biden.

Wisconsin Republicans don’t have enough votes to override Evers’ veto. No Democrats supported the legislation.

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

