Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Citrus Memorial limiting number of visitors due to COVID-19 surge

Posted by 
10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnT0m_0bNIaUG300

Due to the continued surge of COVID-19 in Florida and the Tampa Bay area, Citrus Memorial Hospital says it will begin limiting visitors.

The new policy takes effect Aug. 11 at 7 a.m.

According to a release, no visitors will be allowed in any inpatient unit. Any exceptions must be approved by hospital administration and can be made for end-of-life situations.

One visitor is allowed per patient at the Women and Baby Center and is allowed to stay overnight.

In the emergency room, one visitor is allowed per person. One visitor is also allowed per patient during outpatient procedures that requires sedation. Visitors must stay in a designated waiting area.

Anyone under the age of 18 won't be allowed to visit unless they are the parent of a child in the hospital, according to a release.

The number of total hospitalizations with confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to 13,614 patients as of Aug. 9, according to the Florida Hospital Association . This is yet another day that Florida has set a new pandemic high for COVID-related hospitalizations.

Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services show the state has more than 82 percent of its inpatient beds in use. Of those, more than 24 percent of the inpatient beds and 44 percent of the ICU beds were being occupied by COVID patients, specifically.

The ongoing COVID-19 surge in Florida continues to rival the peak last seen toward the beginning of the year — a period that had been considered the worst of the pandemic.

Comments / 0

10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Florida Hospital#Tampa Bay Area#Citrus Memorial Hospital#The Women And Baby Center#Covid#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Mayo Clinic reaches max capacity due to surge of COVID-19 cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax obtained an email from Mayo Clinic saying the hospital in Jacksonville has exceeded capacity due to the rise in COVID-19 patients. The email said the hospital has notified the Agency for Health Care Administration that they have activated their ‘Surge Capacity Plan’ and that they have requested AHCA’s approval to operate overcapacity.
Santa Clara, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara Health Officials Approve 3rd COVID Vaccine Dose For Immunocompromised Residents

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — On the heels of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation, Santa Clara health officials announced Saturday that they were making a third dose of COVID-19 vaccination available for people who have a compromised immune system. On Friday, the CDC recommended the third dose following the plan’s unanimous endorsement by an expert advisory panel. The Food and Drug Administration extend emergency use authorization on Thursday night. “We have vulnerable immunocompromised populations who are again at risk because of the rapid spread and high transmissibility of the Delta variant,” said Dr. Jennifer Tong, Associate Chief Medical Officer for...
Columbia, SCIsland Packet Online

Surge in COVID cases forces SC’s largest hospital system to limit visitors

South Carolina’s largest health care system is changing its visitation policies in response to the increasing rate of COVID-19 infections. Prisma Health is limiting visitors, and has requirements in place for anyone going to any of its facilities across the state, including several in the Columbia area. The changes went...
Conway, SCWMBF

Conway Medical Center adjusts visitor policy due to COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another Grand Strand hospital has adjusted its visitor policy amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Conway Medical Center said Saturday that no visitors will be allowed in its Emergency Department, with exceptions made for pediatric and elderly patients. Masks are also required at all times for...
Olympia, WAKTVL

Providence SW hospitals, clinics ban visitors due to new COVID surge

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Providence hospitals and clinics in the Olympia area and southwest Washington are resuming a no-visitors policy, starting Wednesday, in response to the ongoing surge in COVID cases from the delta strain. Providence administrators say it was a difficult decision - but necessary to protect the health of...
Conway, SCwpde.com

CMC renews visitation limits amid 'surge' of COVID-19 cases

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in our area and to protect our patients and staff, Conway Medical Center has implemented new visitor restrictions. One visitor per hospitalized patient is allowed at a time. Additional visitors must wait outside of the facility until they...
Lakewood Ranch, FLLongboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center limits visitors due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Lakewood Ranch Medical Center's inpatient nursing units will not be allowing patient visitation starting today until further notice as the hospital monitors COVID-19 trends. The hospital announced through a release limited exceptions to its no-visitor policy that include:. "Patients in certain extraordinary circumstances, such as end-of-life care. Patients in...
Marshall County, ALWHNT-TV

Marshall Medical Centers limiting patient visitation due to COVID-19

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall Medical Centers announced some visitation changes Tuesday morning. Hospital officials said no visitors are allowed for patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are showing COVID-19 symptoms. Visitation for other, non-COVID-19 patients may also be limited at other times due to large influxes of...
Public Healthmidfloridanewspapers.com

AdventHealth moves to ‘black’ status due to COVID-19 surge

July 29, AdventHealth announced that COVID-19 cases at its hospitals continue to increase at a rapid pace, with about 1,000 COVID-19 inpatients across the Central Florida Division, which includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Polk, Volusia and Flagler counties. This surpasses the peak of about 900 the health system saw in January.
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Parkland Hospital Reduces Visitation Hours Due to COVID-19 Surge

Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas is reducing its visitation hours and changing some other rules around visits due to the COVID-19 surge. The hospital's new visitation hours are now 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. To visit a family member, the person must be on an authorization list approved by...
Public HealthWOWK

West Virginia COVID-19 numbers surge again

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The numbers COVID-19 are not looking good and continue to cause concern in West Virginia. A lot of the numbers are trending in the wrong direction, leading to more pleas for people to get vaccinated. Overall, many of the key indicators are spiking once again. The...
Southport, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Dosher Memorial issues new COVID-19 visitor restrictions

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Dosher Memorial Hospital has restricted visitation guidelines on both our Patient Care Unit and Emergency Department, effective immediately to help keep staff and patients safe. According to a press release from the hospital, there are three updated restrictions for visitors:. The Designated visitor must not have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy