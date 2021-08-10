U.S. oil benchmark jumps more than 3% to reverse Monday selloff

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fell rather hard during the course of the week, but as you can see, we have turned around to show signs of life again. By forming a hammer, and at one point testing the $70 level, it suggests that the market is trying to save itself, as we have formed a little bit of a “double bottom” near the $65 level, which I now think of as a major support level. With this, if we can break above the $70 level it is likely that this market will go looking towards the top of the candlestick from the previous week which has the market looking at the $74 level.