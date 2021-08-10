Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

U.S. oil benchmark jumps more than 3% to reverse Monday selloff

By William Watts
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Oil traders bought the dip Tuesday, with crude futures rising sharply to erase a Monday selloff. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery rose $2.23, or 3.4%, to $68.71 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Oil fell sharply Monday, dropping more than 4% at its session low, in a move blamed partly on worries about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Crude ended more than 2% lower Monday at a three-week low.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#U S#West Texas Intermediate#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Weekly Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Stabilize

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fell rather hard during the course of the week, but as you can see, we have turned around to show signs of life again. By forming a hammer, and at one point testing the $70 level, it suggests that the market is trying to save itself, as we have formed a little bit of a “double bottom” near the $65 level, which I now think of as a major support level. With this, if we can break above the $70 level it is likely that this market will go looking towards the top of the candlestick from the previous week which has the market looking at the $74 level.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Forecasters backtrack on the need for more OPEC crude oil

The U.S. administration of President Joe Biden has received little support from the world’s biggest oil forecasters for its call to the OPEC producer group to open the taps wider to support the global recovery. Far from echoing the call for more crude, they have all cut their estimates of how much of the group’s oil will be needed to balance the market in the coming quarters.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil prices slip as IEA warns of slowdown in demand recovery

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus would slow the recovery of global oil demand. read more. Brent crude futures fell 45 cents to $70.99 a barrel by 11:09 a.m....
TrafficCNBC

Oil prices steady after U.S. call for more oil raises supply concerns

Oil prices steadied on Thursday as the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus would slow the global oil demand recovery. Brent crude futures dipped 13 cents to settle at $71.31 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dipped 16 cents, or 0.23%, to $69.09 per barrel.
Traffichoustonmirror.com

Oil prices drop as demand concerns persist

NEW YORK, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices fell on Friday as traders worried that the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 would threaten oil demand recovery. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery lost 65 cents to settle at 68.44 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for October delivery decreased 72 cents to close at 70.59 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Traffickitco.com

Oil slips but set for weekly gain despite forecast for weaker demand

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Oil fell on Friday, but was on track to post a slight weekly gain, broadly shrugging off a warning from the International Energy Agency that the spread of coronavirus variants is slowing oil demand. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was down 58 cents, or...
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

Oil Futures Settle Notably Lower On Demand Worries

Crude oil futures settled lower on Friday with traders largely making cautious moves as they weighed the outlook for energy demand amid lingering worries about spikes in the delta variant of the coronavirus in several countries. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for September ended down by $0.65 or about...
TrafficLife Style Extra

U.S. Cash Products -Midwest gasoline falls on refiner selling

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Midwestern gasoline cash differentials fell. on Friday on refiner selling, traders said. quarter of a cent, trading 5.25 cents lower than the gasoline. futures benchmark on the New York Mercantile Exchange, market. participants said. A2 CBOB gasoline. was little changed, trading. 10.25 cents per gallon below...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

WTI Dips on IEA Demand Downgrade, Non-OPEC Supply Growth

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby-delivery-month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange held lower in afternoon trade Thursday. This followed the overnight release of monthly oil market reports from the International Energy Agency and Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries forecasting rapidly growing oil production outside the 13-member cartel and stalling recovery in global oil demand as the COVID-19 impact drags on well into the second half of 2021.
EconomyForexTV.com

U.S. Producer Prices Jump More Than Expected In July

After yesterday’s report showing U.S. consumer prices rose in line with estimates, the Labor Department released a separate report on Thursday showing U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in the month of July. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand surged up by 1.0 percent...
Energy IndustryForexTV.com

Oil Sees Modest Gains As IEA Cuts Demand Outlook

Oil prices were modestly higher on Thursday after the White House urged OPEC to boost oil production, saying recent planned increases will not fully offset previous production cuts imposed during the pandemic. “At a critical moment in the global recovery, this is simply not enough,” National security adviser Jake Sullivan...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil falls a second day after IEA warns of slowdown in demand

By Aaron Sheldrick TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a second day on Friday after the IEA warned that demand growth for crude and its products had slowed sharply as surging cases of COVID-19 worldwide has forced governments to revive restrictions on movement. Brent crude was down 31 cents, or 0.4%, at $71.00 a barrel by 0046 GMT, after dropping 13 cents in the previous session. U.S. crude was off by 33 cents, or 0.5%, at $68.76 a barrel, having fallen 0.2% on Thursday. The benchmarks are still heading for a slight gain this week.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Oil steady while traders weigh impact of Delta variant on demand

Oil steadied after a two-day advance as traders tried to assess how the latest virus wave will impact world fuel demand during the rest of the year. West Texas Intermediate for September delivery was little changed at US$69.09/bbl on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 12:01 p.m. London time, after rising 4.2 per cent over the past two sessions. Brent for October settlement was also steady at US$71.35 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange, after climbing 1.2 per cent on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy