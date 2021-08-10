Cancel
Burlington, IA

Jay “Pete” Wehrle

By Theresa Rose
kilj.com
 4 days ago

Jay “Pete” Wehrle, 85, died Sunday, August 8, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. Pete was born September 8, 1935, in Rome, Iowa, the son of Walter and Anna (Hoffman) Wehrle. He obtained his GED from Burlington High School. On November 21, 1959, Pete was united in marriage to Sally Swailes at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. Pete began his working career at the Ordinance Plant (IAAP) in Middletown where he worked assembling medium- and large-caliber ammunition for the United States Department of Defense from 1958-1964. He then went to work for Monroe (Litton Industries) in Burlington selling calculators and other electric office machines. He was a good salesman and was promoted to Branch Manager of Sales for Monroe in Waterloo. Pete would stay in Waterloo during the week and come home to Mount Pleasant on the weekends. In 1977, a business opportunity in Mount Pleasant presented itself and was offered to Pete. He and his longtime friend, Ron Anderson, purchased Hannum’s Plumbing and Heating. After a few years in business, Pete bought out Ron’s interest in the business. He went on to operate Hannum’s for a number of years until his retirement in 1997.

kilj.com

Comments / 0

