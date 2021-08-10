Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newnan, GA

Man with gunshot wound to head found floating in lake

Posted by 
11Alive
11Alive
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPpQU_0bNIa06k00

A body was found floating in a Georgia lake on Monday and when authorities recovered it, they saw the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies with the Troup County Sheriff's Office were called to West Point Lake around 5:23 p.m. to reports of a possible body floating in the area of Lower Glass Bridge Road, they said on Tuesday.

Once the body was discovered, and upon further investigation, they identified the man as 46-year-old Marcus Lee Caswell of Newnan, Ga.

The sheriff's office said the body would be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Troup County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Comments / 2

11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newnan, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Newnan, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Troup County, GA
City
West Point, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Troup County, GA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy