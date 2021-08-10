$50,000 Innovation Competition Deadline Approaches
Sonora, CA — After it was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sonora Area Foundation has set a hard deadline of August 31 for its Innovation Competition. $50,000 will be awarded towards unique ways to take on community issues. The foundation is encouraging groups like non-profits, governmental organizations and schools to engage in creative thinking, and strategic planning, and then submit a proposal.www.mymotherlode.com
