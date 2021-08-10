Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen Share Acoustic Version of “Like I Used To” and Play it on “Kimmel”
In May Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten teamed up for a brand new collaborative song, “Like I Used To.” Now they have shared an acoustic version of the song and last night the super-duo were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they remotely performed the acoustic version. It was filmed at Zebulon in Los Angeles. Below check out the acoustic version and also watch their Kimmel performance.www.undertheradarmag.com
