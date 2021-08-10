Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen Share Acoustic Version of “Like I Used To” and Play it on “Kimmel”

By Mark Redfern
undertheradarmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten teamed up for a brand new collaborative song, “Like I Used To.” Now they have shared an acoustic version of the song and last night the super-duo were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they remotely performed the acoustic version. It was filmed at Zebulon in Los Angeles. Below check out the acoustic version and also watch their Kimmel performance.

www.undertheradarmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Branigan
Person
Angel Olsen
Person
Sharon Van Etten
Person
Courtney Barnett
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Fiona Apple
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Festival#Pitchfork Music Festival#Vagabon Idles#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicBillboard

Lorde & Jack Antonoff Perform Dreamy Acoustic Version of 'Stoned at the Nail Salon'

Lorde + Jack Antonoff + a rainbow guitar = magic. The pop star released the third video from her live recording sessions shot at the Electric Lady studios with Antonoff ahead of her highly anticipated third album Solar Power, which arrives Aug. 20. The previous two were both performances of the record's lead single and title track "Solar Power," the first being a breezy rooftop concert and the second being a violently windy, "summer storm" version.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Jomoro Team With Sharon Van Etten for ‘2001’-Inspired ‘Nest’ Video

Jomoro, the duo of Atoms for Peace drummer Joey Waronker and percussionist Mauro Refosco, teamed up with Sharon Van Etten for their song “Nest,” the latest single off the group’s album Blue Marble Sky. “‘Nest’ started for us as an instrumental, reflecting a style Mauro and I developed playing together over the years, especially with Atoms for Peace,” Waronker said in a statement. “It was, for us, an exercise in working with a more ambient overall sound. I kept thinking of Sharon when I listened to it and finally asked her if she would collaborate with us. I’m so happy I did!...
Theater & DanceBillboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Aluna, Angel Olsen, Jungle & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists like Aluna, Angel Olsen, Dermot Kennedy and Jungle will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists -- or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10.
Theater & Dancewfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Angel Olsen reinterprets the classic “Safety Dance”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Angel Olsen has just released her striking cover version of Men Without Hats’ 1982 smash hit “Safety Dance.” Her take is a bit edgier and more menacing than the playful original. It’s the second taste we get of her forthcoming EP Aisles. It’s an ambitious project of ‘80s covers. The EP is set for release August 20th (digitally) and September 24th (physically).
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Nik Freitas Debuts New Single “After the Fire”

Indie music veteran Nik Freitas has had a wide-ranging career, playing as a member of Conor Oberst’s Mystic Valley Band and Broken Bells, and collaborating with The Shins, M. Ward, Maria Taylor, Jenny Lewis, and more. Beyond his work as a collaborator though, he’s been a prolific singer/songwriter in his own right, most recently sharing his latest album last year, Cavalo Morto. Over the pandemic, Freitas wrote his tenth musical offering, his upcoming EP, Searching for Device. Today he’s back with the latest single from the EP, “After the Fire,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Ranked: The 10 Best Courtney Barnett Songs to Date

Courtney Barnett, the songstress from down under, has graced us with four studio albums, an EP and several singles since 2012, and her latest ones, “Rae Street” and “Before You Gotta Go,” both precede her upcoming LP Things Take Time, Take Time (which is due out November 12 via Mom + Pop Music/Marathon Artists). The 33-year-old singer/songwriter/guitarist from Melbourne, Australia, is less about dividing her discography into songs you do and don’t like, and more about grouping them into the ones you love and the other ones you really really love. Indie folk, garage rock, stoner soul, she does it all, and these 10 picks are only a taste to get you hooked on the rest and tide you over until the new album comes out. Speaking of, we’ll start with “Rae Street,” which is not officially on this list but gives you an idea of where Barnett is at now (and was #1 on our Songs of the Week list), as well as “Before You Gotta Go,” which just came out this week. Then there’ll be an honorable mention and the full Top 10. By Lily Guthrie.
Musicrock947.com

Watch St. Vincent perform acoustic version of “Sad but True” cover

St. Vincent is sharing a different version of her cover of Metallica‘s “Sad but True.”. The “Los Ageless” rocker has shared an Instagram video of her performing the opening riff of the Black Album classic on an acoustic guitar. “Prepping for my ‘Sad but True’ cover,” she wrote in the...
Celebritieslionheartv.net

Sigala and Rita Ora share beautiful acoustic version of ‘You for Me’

[August 2021] Following its release this summer, British DJ, producer and artist Sigala, alongside international pop icon Rita Ora share a breath-taking acoustic version of their collaborative single ‘You For Me’. Along with the release, the pair unveil a stunning video of Rita performing the track from a beautiful garden...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Sophie Coran Debuts New In-Studio Acoustic Version of “S P A C E”

Philadelphia-based singer/songwriter Sophie Coran made her full-length debut earlier this year with her new record S P A C E. Though the title initially conjures images of sci-fi adventure and alien beings, the reality Coran explores is more commonplace. S P A C E documents the struggles of unrequited love in smokey vintage tones, pulling from Old Hollywood romanticism and jazz-tinged compositions for a style Coran has coined “Noir & B.” Now Coran is back with an in-studio acoustic version of the record’s title track.
Celebritiesinquirer.com

Billie Eilish

(Darkroom / Interscope ***) On Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish faces the familiar challenge of the second album. When an artist’s debut is an enormous success, the pressure to repeat is real. And there’s a well-worn story trap to avoid: How fame and fortune changed me!. Eilish’s goth-pop debut, When...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Jennah Barry Shares New Video For “Venus In Heat”

Canadian singer/songwriter Jennah Barry shared her second album, Holiday last year, arriving just as the pandemic began picking up speed. In the midst of the early days of lockdown, Barry drew praise for her effortless marriage of folk, country, acoustic pop, and the stylings of ‘70s singer/songwriters. Last month she returned with her first single since Holiday, “Venus In Heat,” and she’s now shared an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.
Theater & DancePosted by
UPI News

Dreamcatcher shares dance version of 'BEcause' music video

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is back with a new music video. The K-pop stars shared a dance version music video for their song "BEcause" on Monday. The new video shows the members of Dreamcatcher perform a choreographed dance routine on a black-and-white checkered floor. The group wears matching red, white and black outfits.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."

Comments / 0

Community Policy